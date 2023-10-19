Canstar Resources (CVE:ROX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Canstar Resources Inc. (CVE:ROX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 35000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Canstar Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.03.

About Canstar Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canstar Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Golden Baie project that comprises 78,700 hectares comprising 73 mineral exploration licences located within the Coast of Bays region of south-central Newfoundland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canstar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canstar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.