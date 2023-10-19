Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.1% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 211,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,286,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 12.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of COF stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.81. The company had a trading volume of 947,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,447. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.27 and its 200 day moving average is $102.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,323,488.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 3,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $434,176.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,609,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $425,986.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,406 shares in the company, valued at $421,323,488.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,383 shares of company stock worth $3,798,865 in the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

