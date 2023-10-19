Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys 20 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,954 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 7.5% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Adobe by 11.1% during the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 6.0% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 23,854 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $565.00 to $611.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,139,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,849 shares of company stock worth $1,487,915 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.29 on Thursday, hitting $561.16. 701,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,143,347. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $532.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $470.95. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $278.23 and a 52-week high of $574.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $255.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

