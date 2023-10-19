Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 268 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $389,153,000 after buying an additional 21,361 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,535 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 282.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,350 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Up 3.6 %

Union Pacific stock traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $213.30. 2,197,351 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,860,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $214.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.00. The firm has a market cap of $130.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $240.48.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.45%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,144,399.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNP. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on Union Pacific

About Union Pacific

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.