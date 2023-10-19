Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 1,384 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weik Capital Management raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its position in CVS Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 20,109 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 11,157 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 43,068 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.56.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,827,539. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $64.62 and a one year high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average is $70.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

