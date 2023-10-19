Capital Planning Advisors LLC Sells 5,598 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 83.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,339,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,254,000 after acquiring an additional 22,682 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,139.2% during the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $243.93. 926,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,068. The company has a market cap of $67.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $254.83 and a 200-day moving average of $254.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $224.00 and a 12 month high of $273.73.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

