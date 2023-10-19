Carl Ledbetter Sells 8,037 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 8,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $514,287.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,744,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,629,275.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Carl Ledbetter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 11th, Carl Ledbetter sold 10,016 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $666,464.64.

On Wednesday, October 4th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,985 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $471,833.65.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Carl Ledbetter sold 19,540 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total transaction of $1,170,055.20.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $482,442.40.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,993 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.77, for a total transaction of $647,246.61.

On Wednesday, September 6th, Carl Ledbetter sold 7,988 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total transaction of $517,542.52.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,191 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.28, for a total transaction of $1,910,486.48.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Carl Ledbetter sold 8,030 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.35, for a total transaction of $476,580.50.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Carl Ledbetter sold 9,967 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $619,748.06.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Carl Ledbetter sold 30,115 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total transaction of $1,979,157.80.

Cloudflare Trading Up 0.6 %

Cloudflare stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,752,186. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -92.97 and a beta of 0.95. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $76.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $308.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.63 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 21.42% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. Analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 85,228.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,703,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,118,000 after acquiring an additional 22,676,741 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 56.7% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,433,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,949,000 after buying an additional 9,560,273 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 131,133.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,583,000 after buying an additional 6,068,873 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 22.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 31,505,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,522,000 after buying an additional 5,787,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at about $124,592,000. Institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.92.

Cloudflare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

