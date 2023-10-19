Casper (CSPR) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3.32 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Casper coin can currently be bought for about $0.0297 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Casper has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a market capitalization of $338.70 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,093,621,214 coins and its circulating supply is 11,397,749,620 coins. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official website is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,092,169,707 with 11,396,381,633 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02989476 USD and is down -1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $4,498,658.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

