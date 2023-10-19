CCLA Investment Management Buys 29,961 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

CCLA Investment Management boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,961 shares during the period. ServiceNow accounts for about 2.0% of CCLA Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. CCLA Investment Management owned about 0.10% of ServiceNow worth $110,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 357.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,636,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Optas LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vancity Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 10.6% during the first quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 30,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total value of $2,664,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares in the company, valued at $24,457,874.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $9,722,355. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $665.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $10.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $560.99. 258,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,055. The company has a fifty day moving average of $566.62 and a 200 day moving average of $537.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $347.29 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

