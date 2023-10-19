CentralNic Group (LON:CNIC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $127.38

CentralNic Group Plc (LON:CNIC – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 127.38 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 121.12 ($1.48). CentralNic Group shares last traded at GBX 122 ($1.49), with a volume of 233,279 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.05) target price on shares of CentralNic Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.25, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £342.58 million, a P/E ratio of -12,660.00 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 127.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 121.79.

CentralNic Group Plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through Online Presence and Online Marketing segments. The Online Presence segment provides tools for businesses to go online, such as reseller, registry operator, registry service provider, retail, and computer software channels, as well as strategic consultancy and related services.

