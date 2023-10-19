Century Lithium (OTC:CYDVF) Stock Price Up 3%

Century Lithium Corp. (OTC:CYDVF – Get Free Report) rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.56 and last traded at $0.56. Approximately 75,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 92,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

Century Lithium Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

Century Lithium Company Profile

Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.

