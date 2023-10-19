Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 719,685 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the previous session’s volume of 1,822,920 shares.The stock last traded at $8.58 and had previously closed at $8.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on CD. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.73 to $8.60 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st.

Chindata Group Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Chindata Group had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.58 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Chindata Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chindata Group by 116.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,616 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chindata Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Chindata Group during the second quarter valued at $78,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Chindata Group in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chindata Group

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyperscale data center solutions in Mainland China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Further Reading

