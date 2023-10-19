Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 2,832 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 47.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $184.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,393,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,770,126. The stock has a market cap of $122.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.60. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.52 and a 52-week high of $220.96.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.07.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

