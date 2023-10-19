Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 298 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,463 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Stryker were worth $3,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Stryker by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,673,528 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,043,552,000 after purchasing an additional 178,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Stryker by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,695,169,000 after purchasing an additional 117,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $1,445,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,021,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $269.55. 503,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,326,017. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $279.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $205.43 and a 12 month high of $306.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.77.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

