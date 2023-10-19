Choate Investment Advisors Acquires 54 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $347,821,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $394.27. 4,316,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.13 and a one year high of $422.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.29.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

