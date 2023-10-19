Choate Investment Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 273,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,274,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.77. 9,447,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,769,609. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $152.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.24%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

