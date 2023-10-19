Choate Investment Advisors Purchases 580 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.56. 13,514,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,866,666. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.79.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

