Choate Investment Advisors Sells 243 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Choate Investment Advisors reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,060 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $4,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in Walmart by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Walmart by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 423,798 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $66,613,000 after buying an additional 16,191 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its position in Walmart by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 40,377 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 203,581 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.22.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock worth $5,011,557 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $161.28. 1,900,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,846,502. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.67 and its 200 day moving average is $155.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.65 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

