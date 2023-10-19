Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Increases Dividend to $0.18 Per Share

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1767 per share on Tuesday, October 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th. This is a boost from Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s previous dividend of $0.15.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Price Performance
Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 1 year low of $13.36 and a 1 year high of $20.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, DNB Markets raised shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $486.67.
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Company Profile
Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.
