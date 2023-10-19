Citigroup Lowers Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $20.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Citigroup from $23.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.47% from the company’s current price.

WEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 639,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,681,952. Wendy’s has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $561.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 2,905,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $58,983,050.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,827,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,889,297.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 20.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,346 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Wendy’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

