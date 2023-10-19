Citigroup Trims Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Target Price to $112.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Citigroup from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of OMC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.12. The company had a trading volume of 510,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.53. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $67.43 and a 52-week high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 40.26%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 27.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 81,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,880,000 after purchasing an additional 17,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $503,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 352,639 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter valued at $929,000. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

