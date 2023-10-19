Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 34.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,962 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up approximately 1.1% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.13% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $15,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $184.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.05. 83,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,439. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.28 and a 52-week high of $202.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.15. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $534.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.