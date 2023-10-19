Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,106 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 75.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 355.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 54,022 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CSGP stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.94. 457,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,049. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.00. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30. The company has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.75, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.49 million. As a group, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

