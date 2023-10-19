Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.10% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $404,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,666,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,531,000 after purchasing an additional 45,405 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.01. 38,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,571. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $27.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79.

