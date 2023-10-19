Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Cuts Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY decreased its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 39.5% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $236,000. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.25.

International Business Machines stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $138.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,139,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,469,447. The stock has a market cap of $126.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $120.55 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.20.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.41%.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

