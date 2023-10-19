Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAU. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,754,000 after acquiring an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.09. 2,450,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,039,867. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

