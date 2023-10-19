Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $1.84 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Argent Trust Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 33,538 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,854,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $6,709,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 46,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,460,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 69.5% during the second quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.69.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE LMT traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $448.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.