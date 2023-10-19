Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Has $2.19 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.7% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SUSA traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $89.76. 92,555 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.46 and its 200 day moving average is $91.38. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.89 and a fifty-two week high of $97.71.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

