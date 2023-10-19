Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 1,057 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,849 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 1.2% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 104.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 211 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in American Express by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 225 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in American Express by 44.8% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its position in shares of American Express by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 279 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $192.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.33.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $150.85. 1,062,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,797. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.41. The stock has a market cap of $111.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a one year low of $132.21 and a one year high of $182.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

