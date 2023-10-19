Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 8,389 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,389 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF worth $9,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.12. The stock had a trading volume of 94,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,440. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $49.72 and a 1 year high of $59.97. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.