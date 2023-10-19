Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Stock Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 118,261.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 991,333,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,464,867,000 after purchasing an additional 990,496,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 234.3% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,278,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,932,000 after buying an additional 1,596,866 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,017,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 194,701.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,854 shares during the period. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $24,927,000.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHE stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 721,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.