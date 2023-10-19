Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Trims Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 1.4% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $20,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 146,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 916,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,177,000 after purchasing an additional 21,379 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Argus lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.39.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $105.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,040. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $104.91 and a 1-year high of $129.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average of $115.85. The company has a market capitalization of $68.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.06). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.5996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.73%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

