Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Tevis Investment Management

Tevis Investment Management cut its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners accounts for about 4.7% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,447,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,316,000 after purchasing an additional 685,745 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at $10,809,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on CCEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €68.00 ($71.58) in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.46.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of CCEP traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.32. The stock had a trading volume of 393,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,129,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.09. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $44.09 and a 1-year high of $66.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

