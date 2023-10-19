Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

CDXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, September 1st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen cut Codexis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Codexis from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.83.

Codexis Price Performance

CDXS traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. The stock had a trading volume of 468,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,817. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71. The firm has a market cap of $117.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.72. Codexis has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $6.98.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.83 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 57.22%. The company’s revenue was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 34.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 110,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Codexis by 1,005.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 152,378 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Codexis in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Codexis by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

