Colgate-Palmolive to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:CL)

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

Colgate-Palmolive has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Colgate-Palmolive has a payout ratio of 55.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.0%.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock opened at $73.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.57. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.62 and a fifty-two week high of $82.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 386.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $1,811,050.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,871,721.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,501 shares of company stock valued at $7,838,332 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.23.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

