Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.99

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 103482 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

CLPBY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. DNB Markets upgraded Coloplast A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Coloplast A/S develops and sells intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, Voice and Respiratory Care, and Wound & Skin Care segments. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

