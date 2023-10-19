Compound Price Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Compound has a total market cap of $316.37 million and approximately $26.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $40.00 or 0.00139400 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Compound alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00040673 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.62 or 0.00040497 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00021880 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00010548 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003465 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,908,850 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,908,691.45165381 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 39.53421945 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 416 active market(s) with $24,705,832.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.