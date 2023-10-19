Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 1,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.7% during the second quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 78.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. TD Cowen increased their price target on Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $848.52.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

AVGO stock traded down $8.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $878.28. 1,016,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,455,128. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.14 and a 52-week high of $925.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $854.00 and a 200-day moving average of $797.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $872.03 per share, for a total transaction of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Check Kian Low acquired 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $872.03 per share, with a total value of $9,592,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,750.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

