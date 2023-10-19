Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $84.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,540,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,053,213. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.44. The company has a market capitalization of $154.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

