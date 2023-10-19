Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $362.37. 32,206,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,328,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $366.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.95. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $259.08 and a twelve month high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

