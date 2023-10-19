Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 3,778 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,330 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $77,126,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,911,733 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,973,000 after buying an additional 1,486,875 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

DVN stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,440,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,033,935. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $42.59 and a 52 week high of $78.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Devon Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Devon Energy

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.