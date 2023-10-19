Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Buys 431 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 111,819.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 241.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,791,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $507,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total value of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,446 shares of company stock valued at $166,076,098 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 1.4 %

MA stock traded down $5.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $387.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,477,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,562. The company has a market cap of $365.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $403.22 and a 200 day moving average of $389.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $293.50 and a 52 week high of $418.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $442.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $479.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.96.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

