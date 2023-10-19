Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

PFE traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.22. 12,296,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,865,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.91 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $176.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $36.80.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

