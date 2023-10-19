Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.21% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $10,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.85. 342,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 690,497. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $32.99. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.