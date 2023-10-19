Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 175 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWD traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $150.13. 743,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,931. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.42 and a 200-day moving average of $155.26. The firm has a market cap of $47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.58 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

