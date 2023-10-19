Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Stake Trimmed by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lowered its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 57.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ED. Bank of America reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $103.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.50.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ED traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.61. 648,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,848,357. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $100.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

About Consolidated Edison

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.