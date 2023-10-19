Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CSTM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Get Constellium alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSTM

Constellium Stock Performance

CSTM stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.31. 814,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,284. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Constellium has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.85.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Constellium had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Constellium will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Constellium

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 8,275.0% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Constellium by 35.0% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Constellium by 138.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Constellium by 26.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Constellium by 25.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter.

About Constellium

(Get Free Report)

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.