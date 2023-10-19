Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,922 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 15.1% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Invst LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 23.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total transaction of $465,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,064.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $201,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,454 shares of company stock worth $2,249,894 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MGM traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.29. 1,301,651 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,484,264. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $31.40 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.81.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MGM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.46.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

