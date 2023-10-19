Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Acquires New Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 133,792 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,579,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 104,751.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 79,592,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,293,414,000 after purchasing an additional 79,517,033 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 271.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,096,331 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,569,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,039 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $2,627,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,702,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after purchasing an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $70.25. 387,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,601,557. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $84.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.95.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TOL. UBS Group lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $94.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $73,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,694 shares of company stock valued at $804,280. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

