Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth $607,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $2,677,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Snowflake by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total transaction of $115,391.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,095,135.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,740 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $2,284,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,791,630.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,190 shares of company stock valued at $13,745,710. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE SNOW traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,116,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,478,955. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.19. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.27 and a 52 week high of $193.94. The stock has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a PE ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNOW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded Snowflake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.47.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

